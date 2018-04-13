 »   »   » Not Because Of Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty REVEALS How Sara Ali Khan Bagged Ranveer's Simmba!

Related Articles
Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan's debut Bollywood vehicle was supposed to be Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput. Unfortunately, the film hit a controversy because of a legal tussle between the director and the producers. Post KriAj's exit, now the film is back on track with Ronnie Screwvala coming on-board to produce the film. It needs to be seen the makers meet their release date deadline. But Sara need not worry! The actress already has another film in her kitty- Rohit Shetty's Simmba.
The film stars Sara opposite Ranveer Singh and the film is definitely one of the most awaited ones in 2018. Recently while speaking to Mid-Day, Rohit got candid about his heroine. Here's what he had to share-
It Was Sara Who Approached Rohit
The 'Golmaal Again' director revealed, "Sara approached me saying she wanted to work with me."
Rohit Thought She Was Perfect For Simmba
"I thought she'd be perfect for Simmba. She'll match Ranveer's craziness because her character in the film is such", he said.
Sara Has A Bright Future In The Film Industry
"When I met Sara for the first time, I realized she is a hardcore commercial heroine. She is made for masala films."
On His Leading Man Ranveer Singh
"The script is best suited for Ranveer. It is an out-and-out action masala entertainer, a kind that he hasn't attempted before. We will include amazing action sequences, and given the kind of energy an enthusiasm that Ranveer has, I'm sure he'll do justice to the part."
The 'Temper' Connection
Rohit had earlier revealed while speaking to a leading daily, "We have bought the rights of Temper but our film is not exactly a remake. We wanted to take four-five scenes from Temper but we thought it's better to buy the rights. It's what we did with Singham. Our film was different from the original Singham except a few scenes. Here also, we have written our own film taking the exact idea."
Ranveer's Cop Act
"When we were making Singham, a lot of people asked 'if we were trying to make a Dabangg kind of a film', but the film has its own identity.If the look and part is serious then it's Singham and if it's entertaining then it's Dabangg. But our cop is not a Chulbul Pandey kind of a character."
Produced by Dharma Productions and Rohit Shetty Picturez, Simmba is slated to release worldwide on 28th December, 2018.
