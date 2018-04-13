 »   »   » Not Because Of Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty REVEALS How Sara Ali Khan Bagged Ranveer's Simmba!

It Was Sara Who Approached Rohit

The 'Golmaal Again' director revealed, "Sara approached me saying she wanted to work with me."

Rohit Thought She Was Perfect For Simmba

"I thought she'd be perfect for Simmba. She'll match Ranveer's craziness because her character in the film is such", he said.

Sara Has A Bright Future In The Film Industry

"When I met Sara for the first time, I realized she is a hardcore commercial heroine. She is made for masala films."

On His Leading Man Ranveer Singh

"The script is best suited for Ranveer. It is an out-and-out action masala entertainer, a kind that he hasn't attempted before. We will include amazing action sequences, and given the kind of energy an enthusiasm that Ranveer has, I'm sure he'll do justice to the part."

The 'Temper' Connection

Rohit had earlier revealed while speaking to a leading daily, "We have bought the rights of Temper but our film is not exactly a remake. We wanted to take four-five scenes from Temper but we thought it's better to buy the rights. It's what we did with Singham. Our film was different from the original Singham except a few scenes. Here also, we have written our own film taking the exact idea."

Ranveer's Cop Act

"When we were making Singham, a lot of people asked 'if we were trying to make a Dabangg kind of a film', but the film has its own identity.If the look and part is serious then it's Singham and if it's entertaining then it's Dabangg. But our cop is not a Chulbul Pandey kind of a character."