 »   »   »  Not Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Was Supposed To Play The Female Lead In Ram Leela?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's tragic love story Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2013. Ranveer Singh- Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry was one of the highlights and it was on the sets of this very film that their on-screen romance spilled into reel.
But folks, do you know that it was Priyanka Chopra and not Deepika Padukone who was supposed to play Ranveer Singh's love interest in the film? However, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali replaced her with Deepika at the last minute. Scroll down to read-
'Ouch' Tales
In her book Priyanka Chopra: The Dark House, journalist Bharathi Pradhan has revealed that post Kareena Kapoor's exit from Ram Leela, Priyanka Chopra agreed to play the role of the female lead. However, the filmmaker replaced her with Deepika Padukone at the last minute.
Priyanka Was Upset & No Longer On Talking Terms With SLB
Sanjay Leela Bhansali Productions' former CEO, Sandeep Singh was quoted saying, "It was her desire to work with Bhansali and I believe that to this day, no film has fully tapped her talent. Anyway, shooting started with Deepika. PC was understandably no longer on talking terms with us."
Things Soon Back To Normalcy
Post Ram Leela, Priyanka went on to star in Mary Kom. Not to forget she even did a special dance number Ram Chahe Leela.
How The Fight Between PeeCee- SLB Ended
Sanjay Leela Bhansali was quoted as saying, "When creative people get together, it's important they realize that what they're creating is more important than you or me. Then came Mary Kom and I realized that this was a film she should do and must do but (given the strained circumstances) whether she would or not.But she also understood that this was a separate film, an independent idea, not linked with the other film. She doesn't let go of opportunities."
Was There Cold Vibes Between Deepika- Priyanka?
There were strong murmurs of a catfight between Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra during Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani. But the actresses had laughed it off. They were even pitted against each other when they ventured into Hollywood.
Deepika On Working With Priyanka
Recently in an interview with ACV, when asked about her working experience with Priyanka, Deepika said, " It is fun working with people, it is always fun collaborating with people; it's fun collaborating with people who have the same vision for whatever it is you are trying to create."
When Deepika Opened Up About Her Equation With Priyanka
"I like the fact that you use the word ‘friend', because that's what she is to me. So, every time I read anything that doesn't say that [we are friends], it really surprises me. I have always said that she is someone I've known for many years. I feel extremely awkward and weird when such comparisons are made, because I don't even believe that we are professional rivals," the actress told Hindustan Times.
On The Other Hand, When Priyanka Was Asked About Her Catfight With Deepika, Here's What She Said
"You (media) said we are friends. Earlier, you all used to write we are BFFs (best friends forever) so how did this change, why and how it changed? I did not say it has changed, you said it has changed. I am clarifying that whatever was earlier it is same today also. Your perspective has changed and that shouldn't have happened."
