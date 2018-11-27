 »   »   »  Not Just India, Rajinikanth's 2.0 Advance Booking Is Breaking Records In Pakistan!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Superstar Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson starrer 2.0 is all set to hit the theatres worldwide on November 29, 2018 and the advance tickets is going off the shelf with the blink of an eye. It is pretty obvious that the tickets are being sold out all across South India and for the matter in the North too, but the advance tickets is flying off the shelves in Pakistan too.
2.0 To Be Screened In Pakistan
Pakistan's English newspaper Dawn featured 2.0 in its advertiser section announcing the commencement of the advance bookings. The movie is going to be screened at more than 10 theatres across the country.
Rajinikanth Fans In Pakistan
Superstar Rajinikanth has a popular fan following in Pakistan and even his previous movies Kabali and Kaala were released in the country and had a good response.
2.0 Yet To Be Certified In Pakistan?
Reports state that 2.0 is yet to be certified by the Censor Board in Pakistan and it was Akshay Kumar who helped the film-makers to release 2.0 in the country.
Pakistan's Censor Board Had Ordered 17 Cuts For Rajinikanth's Kaala
The Censor Board of Pakistan had previously ordered 17 cuts for Rajinikanth's Kaala and a scene included India defeating Pakistan in a cricket match. In fact they ordered the film-makers to keep 'Pakistan beat India'.
Baahubali Was Screened In Pakistan
Apart from Rajinikanth's movies, SS Rajamouli's Baahubali franchise was also released in Pakistan and it had a good box office collection as well. We're sure that 2.0 will also have a huge impact in the country.
