 »   »   » Not Just Salman Khan! Jacqueline Fernandez Too Is Set To Do Some Hardcore Action In Race 3 [DETAILS]

Ever since the makers of Race 3 announced that Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez will be reuniting for the film, their fans are on cloud nine and can't wait to watch their smouldering hot chemistry on the big screen.

While it's a known fact that we would be getting to see the 'Tiger Zinda Hai' actor flexing his muscles, we now have it that his on-screen lady love Jacqueline too will be seen in an action-packed avatar. Scroll down to read all the details...



Ready, Steady, Action Race 3 has started its first schedule and Jacqueline is giving her best to make this actioner a worthwhile watch. Popular for its high-octane scenes, the film will showcase both Salman and Jacqueline doing some kick-ass action sequences in dynamic avatars.

No Body Doubles, Please! The Judwaa 2 actress has been training for MMA, kickboxing and other forms of action to perfect her act and it will be the first time when she will be shouldering the action scenes on her own.

It's A First For Jacqueline Though the actress had been a part of a few action films earlier, she was never seen in a full-fledged action mode and Race 3 will have her showcasing her action avatar for the first time. We just can't contain our excitement!

It's Work & Play For Jacky! The actress, who is currently in Bali with her family, has been keeping up with her training to be in an optimal shape for her role in Race 3. Reportedly, the action sequences in Race 3 are expected to succeed its previous parts' action.

Be Ready For The Twists & Turns Earlier Jacqueline was quoted as saying to a leading daily, "The entire team (of Race 3) is very rocking and we are having a great time. We are very psyched about the action we will be doing and the twists and turns in the film."

It's Really Cool "It has been crazy. From Housefull, Race to Judwaa... There have been so many franchises that there have been. I really connect with it. It is also very cool to continue being a part of a franchise... It feels really good," added Jacqueline.

Anil Kapoor's Look From Race 3 LEAKED Meanwhile over the weeekend, Anil Kapoor's look from the sets of the film was leaked on social media. The actor was spotted in a prisoner's attire.



Earlier while talking to a leading tabloid, producer Ramesh Taurani had revealed, "In Race 3, all characters are grey. You will have to watch the film to figure out what exactly each one is playing."



The action thriller has an ensemble cast comprising of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem. The Remo D'Souza directorial is slated for an Eid 2018 release and will be locking horns with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Fanne Khan at the box office.