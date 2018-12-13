 »   »   »  Not Katrina Or Deepika, Ranbir Kapoor CHILLED With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan At Ambani's Grand Wedding!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- KCR Takes Oath As Telangana Chief Minister
-
- Nissan Kicks Review — KICK-starting A New Statement Among Five-Seater SUVs
- Petrol Price Increased For The First Time In Nearly Two Months
- India vs Australia, 2nd Test: Preview, Where To Watch, Timing, Squads & More
- Things To Know About The World's Quad Camera Smartphone
- Patiala — The Princely State Of Punjab
- Inside Pics From Isha's Wedding: Ash-Aaradhya Pose For A Pic
- She Sits In The Lake For The Entire Day — Here's Why!
Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal got married yesterday on December 12, 2018 at their residence Antilia and the who's who of town were present to bless the couple. Several Bollywood stars made a beeline and the red carpet pictures were all over the place on social media. There's one interesting picture among them all and it's the rarest and once in a lifetime types as Ranbir Kapoor is seen chilling with none other than Aishwarya Rai in a group which also includes Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya, Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Akash Ambani. Check out the picture below...
A Feast To The Eyes!
Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao along with Akash Ambani are seen having a lot of fun at Isha Ambani's wedding. The picture itself looks like a spectacle.
Aishwarya Rai & Aaradhya
The beautiful Aishwarya Rai and her daughter Aaradhya pose for a selfie with a guest at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding.
Good Lord!
The Bachchan's look classy, royal and elegant no matter where they go and will always grab eyeballs every single time.
The Cute Aaradhya
More than Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, it's the cute Aaradhya's gestures that make the picture so sweet and adorable.
Most Read: Stree Producer Dinesh Vijan Marries Pramita Tanwar: Kriti, Shraddha, Varun, Raveena, Kartik Attend!