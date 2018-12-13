English
 »   »   »  Not Katrina Or Deepika, Ranbir Kapoor CHILLED With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan At Ambani's Grand Wedding!

Not Katrina Or Deepika, Ranbir Kapoor CHILLED With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan At Ambani's Grand Wedding!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal got married yesterday on December 12, 2018 at their residence Antilia and the who's who of town were present to bless the couple. Several Bollywood stars made a beeline and the red carpet pictures were all over the place on social media. There's one interesting picture among them all and it's the rarest and once in a lifetime types as Ranbir Kapoor is seen chilling with none other than Aishwarya Rai in a group which also includes Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya, Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Akash Ambani. Check out the picture below...

    A Feast To The Eyes!

    Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao along with Akash Ambani are seen having a lot of fun at Isha Ambani's wedding. The picture itself looks like a spectacle.

    Aishwarya Rai & Aaradhya

    The beautiful Aishwarya Rai and her daughter Aaradhya pose for a selfie with a guest at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding.

    Good Lord!

    The Bachchan's look classy, royal and elegant no matter where they go and will always grab eyeballs every single time.

    The Cute Aaradhya

    More than Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, it's the cute Aaradhya's gestures that make the picture so sweet and adorable.

    Most Read: Stree Producer Dinesh Vijan Marries Pramita Tanwar: Kriti, Shraddha, Varun, Raveena, Kartik Attend!

    Story first published: Thursday, December 13, 2018, 18:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 13, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue