 »   »   » NOT MINCING WORDS! Irrfan Khan: You Don't Really Need To Know Acting To Become A Star

Irrfan Khan has always wooed us with his acting prowess and given us some of the finest films. His performances have always been the talk of the town.

Recently while speaking to Hindustan Times, the actor spoke the importance of formal training in acting. The daily quoted him as saying, "When I dreamed of becoming an actor, I knew I had to learn the craft. I never thought of just landing in Mumbai and start struggling to get a part. So that clarity I had from the beginning- that I had to learn the craft, before knocking on any doors."

Irrfan also agreed that these days, a lot of importance is given to physique, looks and public relations rather than acting. He said, "In our cinema, sometimes acting is not required. That's the reality. You don't really need to know acting to become a star. So that's why they think the way they do. If you have cinema where acting becomes crucial, then everybody would go and learn acting."

Speaking about undergoing formal training in acting, Irrfan said, "It depends on what kind of acting you want to do. Sometimes, people have no formal training and yet, they are excellent actors. Some people have formal training, but they couldn't become an actor. In my case, (training) definitely helped. Had I not been to a drama school, I wouldn't have been doing this kind of work."

Irrfan had recently turned producer with his last film Qarib Qarib Singlle with his wife Sutapa Sikdar. Talking about it, Irrfan had said earlier, "My wife is my best friend and we discuss everything. We often talk about my work and she thought producing a film like Qarib Qarib Singlle would be great as the love story was unique.

"We studied in the same film school and my wife has a better understanding of many things than me, including performances. She has a lot of creative energy, which translated beautifully in this film and its story."

On the work front, Irrfan will be next seen in Abhinay Deo's Blackmail. He will also be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's next opposite Deepika Padukone.

