 »   »   » Not Mumbai Or Manali, Kangana Ranaut Wanted To Build A House In Europe; But Then What Went Wrong?

Kangana's Physical Restlessness Died Down

"When you are a tourist you go on this drive, where you want to hike, you want to skate, there is a lot of physical restlessness. That died down, it just settled. Maybe because I travelled a lot, or maybe because it just had to.

And then started another restlessness, which was more within, and I wanted to find who I am. For that I need a place."

Here's How Manali's House Came Into The Picture

"Around four years ago, it was spontaneous, and I told my parents that I want to make a very small house in Manali and test that feeling... like have a one bedroom and kitchen and see how I feel there. Do I feel a sense of what I am looking for?

And I was so busy with my work. And they got this grand project, they saw the land, and I am like, what? You guys spent so much and got this, but I was just testing!"

Kangana Was Earlier Very Confused..

"And then one thing rolled into another, and my architect came over, and she made this grand house. When I came in for the first time, I was like, I don't know, I am investing all my savings, everything that I have ever done, you know, into something that I don't know if I will be able to relate with. I was very confused."

'The Kartikeya Temple Was A Big Indicator For Me'

"But when I came here, the Kartikeya temple was a big indicator for me. The locals came and they said I should go and visit it. The vibration here is so strong, and when they told me there is this temple, I asked which one is this?

And I had read a lot about Kartikeya's mahasamadhi in the Himalayas, and I asked if this is the same place where it took place, and they said yes. And I am like, this is it. This is it."

Kangana's House Is Named Kartikeya Niwas After The Temple

"So that was this indication for me. Basically for me, it's more for a spiritual purpose. And my house is named Kartikeya Niwas, after the temple.

I feel I am so fortunate to be in this place, because this is such a great place, such a great energy. I mean, I can't explain enough how fortunate I feel, because of the temple."

What Will Kangana Choose Between Manali & Mumbai?

"Don't get me wrong, it is not like I don't love Maharashtra, I am playing a Marathi these days (laughs). I am playing Lakshmi Bai and I am speaking some Marathi as well. My characters affect me a lot and that has also given me a sense of belonging there.

But the Himalayas have their own charm. It's the vibration here. The temple right above my house, the one I mentioned. And the vibration of it, it is easier to meditate here, it is easier to do yoga, it is easier to concentrate. So for these things, this place gets extra marks, but that doesn't mean Mumbai is any less."

Kangana On Mumbai: It Gave Me Everything

"Mumbai is the one who sort of raised me, you know? So if you have to compare, you know how they say Yashoda will always be the bigger influence (for Krishna), how the one who adopts you and loves you like a mother will always have the higher place?

That's how Mumbai is. I went there as a nobody, with Rs 1500, and it gave me everything."