 »   »   »  Not Salman Khan, This Shahrukh Khan Film Inspired Jacqueline Fernandez To Do Bollywood Films!

Shahrukh Khan's Devdas Got Jacqueline Interested In Bollywood

The Sri Lankan beauty revealed that she got interested in working in Bollywood films after watching Devdas.



She Found The Film Unbelievable

Jacqueline was quoted as saying, "When I first watched Devdas at the Cannes Film Festival, I returned home, called for a DVD and watched the film again. I found the film unbelievable; all the actors looked so amazing and their performances were so wonderful."



The Black Effect

She further quipped, "Thereafter, I watched another Sanjay Leela film, Black, and it was so emotional and different."



Jacqueline's Unfulfilled Dream

"Having watched two films of Sanjay, I decided to come to India and work with him. My dream has not yet been fulfilled," she further added.











A Stepping Stone To Success

She said, "I think my journey in the industry has been slow and steady. With every film, I have gone a step ahead."



Jacqueline Is Happy With How Things Have Shaped For Her In Bollywood

"I remember working in some not so good films. Today, I am constantly working and that makes me feel good. You feel so energetic and blessed. Also, if you deserve something, you will get it. If you don't, it will not come to you. I am indeed happy with my journey," the actress signed off.

