 »   »   » Not Sure If I Believe In Marriage Right Now Says Veerey Ki Wedding Actor Pulkit Samrat

Three years after his divorce from Shweta Rohira, actor Pulkit Samrat says he believes in love but is unsure if he still has faith in the institution of marriage. Pulkit had married long-time girlfriend Shweta Rohira in November 2014 but they split a year later.

When asked whether he still has faith in the institution of marriage, Pulkit told PTI, "I don't know. In love, definitely (I have faith), but I don't know if that certificate means something right now where I stand. So I don't have a comment on that. But maybe later..."



The actor was speaking at the trailer launch of his film, Veerey Ki Wedding..



The Fukrey actor said being single, he would now grab unconditional love from wherever it is coming from, including his pet.



"Someone asked me yesterday, how are you going to celebrate this Valentine's Day as a single (man). I said I'd rather be with my dog because that's a hundred per cent, sure-shot guaranteed affair that'll last forever, nothing else will. Wherever you get unconditional love, just grab it."



The film also stars Kriti Kharbanda, who most recently featured in Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana opposite Rajkummar Rao.



The title bares an uncanny resemblance to the forthcoming Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Veerey Di Wedding.



Pulkit said there should be no confusion between the two films.



"There were five Bhagat Singh films, which released together. They had a similar plot as well. Here, only the title is similar. The makers had the title already and then the other one got announced... Both are different films."



When asked about his Valentine's day plan, Pulkit said, ''Someone asked me yesterday, how are you going to celebrate this Valentine's Day as a single (man). I said I'd rather be with my dog because that's a hundred per cent, sure-shot guaranteed affair that'll last forever, nothing else will. Wherever you get unconditional love, just grab it.''



Coming back to Veerey Ki Wedding, the film is scheduled to be released on March 9. It also also stars Satish Kaushik, Supriya Karnik and Yuvika Choudhary. (With inputs from PTI)



Also Read: ALMOST CONFIRMED! Sonam Kapoor Is Hiding But She Is Getting Married To Anand Ahuja In June

For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment,