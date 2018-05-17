 »   »   » Not The Khans! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Says Her Husband Abhishek Bachchan Is Her Favorite Actor

Aishwarya Reveals The Name Of Her Favourite Actor

While speaking to Daily Mail, Aishwarya asked to name her favourite actor, the actress instantly picked up her hubby Abhishek Bachchan's name. So cute of her!

Abhishek Is Special

Earlier in an interview with Filmfare, Ash said, "He's special because he's himself. He's a normal guy. When he walks into a room, he carries his lineage and his upbringing. It's all out there in the obvious and yet you know he's a guy in the room you can have a conversation with, you can hang out with, you can have fun with, you can have an intense conversation with.

There's Nothing Showbiz About Him

She further added, "He's someone who'll have a straight face even as he jokes with you. He was born into showbiz and he has a lineage to carry. Despite all that there's nothing showbiz about him. That's the nicest part. He's relatable and engaging as a person. And he's my man, the father of my child."

This Quality Of Aishwarya Leaves Abhishek Charmed

On the other hand, Abhishek had said in one of his earlier interviews, ""Till date people refer to her as the most beautiful woman in the world, and I know she is immensely grateful for the love. She values her fans and enjoys the adulation as well as the trappings of her career. Even with the hectic travel schedules and erratic work hours, I've never heard her complain about front or back of the plane, Maruti or Mercedes. Her focus isn't on the trivial. It's these things that leave me charmed."

He Calls Her A Super Mom

"When she became a mother her career took a backseat. Today, she does everything for Aaradhya. She is supermom," he had further added in that interview.

Major Missing Happening

While Aishwarya and Aaradhya were recently killing it at Cannes, Abhishek Bachchan had shared their first Cannes memory on Instagram where the couple had walked the red carpet together in white.

This Is Interesting!

While speaking to Mail Today about her experience at Cannes, Ash further revealed that she would love for her daughter Aaradhya to style her.