 »   »   » Not The Khans! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Says Her Husband Abhishek Bachchan Is Her Favorite Actor

Related Articles
- What Happened When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Bumped Into Mahira Khan At Cannes? Get Ready For SURPRISE!
- WEIRD! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Turns A Victim Of Trolling; Gets Slammed For Kissing Aaradhya On Lips
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: We As Women Need To Stop Judging Each Other
- Does Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Regret Rejecting Big Banner Films Starring Shahrukh Khan & Aamir Khan?
- Is She Still Angry? Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Breaks Silence On Blasting PR Team Over Instagram Goof Up
- Cannes 2018: Unlike Aishwarya Rai & Deepika, Sonam Kapoor FAILS To Grab Eyeballs On Red Carpet
- Richa Chadha Regrets Signing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Sarbjit; Says She Felt Misused In The Film
- Cannes 2018: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Strikes A Pose With Daughter Aaradhya & Helen Mirren!
- Cannes 2018: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Takes Away Our Breath In An Ivory Shiny Gown On Day 2!
- Cannes 2018: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Turns A Boss Lady In A Black Pantsuit For The Worth It Show
- CANNES 2018: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shows NO MERCY At The Red Carpet; Look Inspired By A Butterfly
- Amid Instagram Debacle, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan WOWS With Her First Look At Cannes [PICTURES]
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has worked with several big names in the industry and is known to be a global icon. The actress recently walked the red carpet at Cannes and left everyone in awe with her stunning appearances. Accompanying the diva was her cute daughter Aaradhya who too had her own share of 'shining moments.
ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor Shifting To London With Hubby Anand Ahuja After Marriage? The Actress Finally Reacts!
Bollywood's power couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have been married for a decade now and have worked together on several films like 'Guru', 'Umrao Jaan', 'Raavan' and 'Kuch Na Kaho'. Meanwhile, the actress had the sweetest thing to say about her hubby dearest-
Aishwarya Reveals The Name Of Her Favourite Actor
While speaking to Daily Mail, Aishwarya asked to name her favourite actor, the actress instantly picked up her hubby Abhishek Bachchan's name. So cute of her!
Abhishek Is Special
Earlier in an interview with Filmfare, Ash said, "He's special because he's himself. He's a normal guy. When he walks into a room, he carries his lineage and his upbringing. It's all out there in the obvious and yet you know he's a guy in the room you can have a conversation with, you can hang out with, you can have fun with, you can have an intense conversation with.
There's Nothing Showbiz About Him
She further added, "He's someone who'll have a straight face even as he jokes with you. He was born into showbiz and he has a lineage to carry. Despite all that there's nothing showbiz about him. That's the nicest part. He's relatable and engaging as a person. And he's my man, the father of my child."
This Quality Of Aishwarya Leaves Abhishek Charmed
On the other hand, Abhishek had said in one of his earlier interviews, ""Till date people refer to her as the most beautiful woman in the world, and I know she is immensely grateful for the love. She values her fans and enjoys the adulation as well as the trappings of her career. Even with the hectic travel schedules and erratic work hours, I've never heard her complain about front or back of the plane, Maruti or Mercedes. Her focus isn't on the trivial. It's these things that leave me charmed."
He Calls Her A Super Mom
"When she became a mother her career took a backseat. Today, she does everything for Aaradhya. She is supermom," he had further added in that interview.
Major Missing Happening
While Aishwarya and Aaradhya were recently killing it at Cannes, Abhishek Bachchan had shared their first Cannes memory on Instagram where the couple had walked the red carpet together in white.
This Is Interesting!
While speaking to Mail Today about her experience at Cannes, Ash further revealed that she would love for her daughter Aaradhya to style her.
ALSO READ: Cannes 2018: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Takes Away Our Breath In An Ivory Shiny Gown On Day 2!
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.