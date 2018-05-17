 »   »   » Exclusive: Nucleya Reveals How He Ended Up Composing Two Songs For High Jack

Nucleya has composed two tracks in High Jack including Behka and Aapaatkaaleen. Both the songs have been received well by the listeners. 'Behka' has received an overwhelming response from the audience and has been a party favorite since the song has been released.

High Jack is also the first movie for which Nucleya has composed two songs.



On being asked what got Nucleya interested in composing music for the film, Nucleya shared," I wouldn't say it was the genre that got me excited about providing music for this film. I had a great experience working with Anurag on Mukkabaaz and he introduced me to Akarsh, who I got along with instantly."



"Akarsh told me about the premise of the movie and I thought it was pretty funny so agreed to come on board for a song. After they heard that first song, they asked if I would be happy to provide another song, so that's who we ended up with two in this film."



The trailer of High Jack showcases some madcap scenes and a unique concept, all happening in the sky has garnered love and appreciation from across the quarters.



High Jack marks the entry of Viu, the leading international OTT Video Service, into films.



The film stars an ensemble cast featuring Sumeet Vyas, Sonnalli Sehgal, Mantra, Sarthak Kakar, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Bangia, Priyanshu Painyuli and Adhaar Khurana.



Produced by Phantom films in association with Viu, High Jack is directed by Akarsh Khurana. The film is slated to release on 18th May 2018.