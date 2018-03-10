 »   »   » O Saathi From Baaghi 2 Garners Love All Over, Becomes The Most Trending Video

The romantic number 'O Saathi' from Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Baaghi 2' which released yesterday is spreading love all over with the crackling chemistry of Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani. The second song from the action flick is trending at number one position on Youtube.

Actor Tiger Shroff took to Instagram to express his gratitude towards the audience for showering love on the song.

Featuring Tiger Shroff aka Ronnie as the star athlete and Disha Patani aka Neha as the cheerleader, 'O Saathi' touched everyone's hearts with the sweet college romance brewing between the leading pair.

The Sajid Nadiadwala film has been buzzing ever since its announcement. The posters, teasers and trailer have further elevated the level of excitement amongst the audience. The recently released song 'Mundiyan' had the leading pair setting the dance floor on fire with their moves, which received love from all quarters raising the anticipation for the film.

'Baaghi 2' would bring to celluloid the pair of Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani for the first time. There has been huge excitement to witness the chemistry of the sizzling couple on screen. Sajid Nadiadwala has managed to bring to screen one of the most anticipated pairs of Bollywood.

There has been immense excitement amongst the fans to witness the powerhouse of action perform kickass stunts yet again. The trailer has been receiving rave reviews from all quarters. Tiger Shroff is being lauded for his deadly action avatar creating anticipation for the film.

The second instalment will enhance the action for the audience showcasing Tiger Shroff in a more muscular avatar than the prequel.

Tiger Shroff and Sajid Nadiadwala strike a hat-trick as the duo would be collaborating for the third time after delivering hit films like 'Heropanti' and 'Baaghi'.

'Baaghi 2' also features Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda and Pratiek Babbar in pivotal roles.

Co-Produced by Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner name Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, 'Baaghi 2' is directed by Ahmed Khan and is slated to release on 30th March, 2018.

