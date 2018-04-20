 »   »   » October: Did Shuili Die Happy? Shoojit Sircar Answers & Also Reveals Why Didn't Let Her Survive

Last week, Varun Dhawan starrer October hit the theatres and the film left the audience in awe of the star-cast as well as the story. In conversation with PTI, when Shoojit Sircar was asked, if Shuili, played by Banita Sandhu die happy, he said, "I think so, somewhere down the line. I kept it open for people to interpret."

"When she calls out his name in the end, she possibly conveyed what she wanted to. She discovered him only through hospital visits. May be she was listening. In medical science, there is a debate that coma patients listen to every conversation."



Some people feel Shuilishould've survived. Speaking about the same, Shoojit said, "Yes, we kept on talking about how it should go but we both agreed that it has to end this way. Because the kind of fall she has, she was not supposed to live."



"But she pulls through. We thought, in the end, when he takes home the Shuili plant, he got his Shuili back. That was his redemption. Is he still in love? I left that open. May be not, may be yes. But he did this thing very selflessly."



The pace of 'October' is so life-like. When asked what was the trick to make the film engaging even if nothing monumental is happening at the screenplay level, he said, "You have to be with the character, the camera has to be in the milieu, my landing of the audience has to be directly in the middle of the ICU, they should be 'ghera-oed' by that situation. My brief to my DoP and actors is just that- the audience should be there with you and not watch you from a distance."



When asked how October changed him as a person, he said, "What it has done is, you start building faith in actors like Varun Dhawan who become so brave and jump into your world and give it their all. Same with Banita, for her first film she gave it all, including cutting her hair. These youngsters when they do these things, it inspires me."



"What I've realised about Varun is that he can laugh at himself. He's like a treasure. He'll do something silly and laugh at himself, if he does something which is the best, he'll still laugh and say 'I know you didn't like.' That's his biggest gift."



