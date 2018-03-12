 »   »   » October Trailer: Varun Dhawan & Banita Sandhu Showcase Some Really Wonderful Moments! Watch Here

October Trailer Reaction: Varun Dhawan | Banita Sandhu |Shoojit Sarcar | FilmiBeat

The trailer of Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu starrer October is finally out and shows some really wonderful moments between these two young hotel management trainees. The trailer shows Varun Dhawan always being angry and upset about his work life and Banita Sandhu does things the right way, until a tragedy occurs.

Watch the trailer of Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu starrer October here!

It's such an emotional and wonderful trailer, right? Varun Dhawan has pushed all the right buttons with this one and we're sure the movie will end up doing really well at the box office. The film looks fresh and promising and this might also be a gateway for debutant Banita Sandhu's Bollywood success.



The background music by Komail Shayan adds charm to the trailer and without that, the movie might be incomplete. Also, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter by announcing the trailer as, "Truly beautiful... Trailer of Shoojit Sircar's #October showcases some wonderful moments.. Stars Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu... 13 April 2018 release..."



October, starring Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu is all set to hit the theatres on April 13, 2018. The film is directed by Shoojit Sircar and produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.



