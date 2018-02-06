 »   »   » OH GOSH! When Ranveer Singh Made Aditi Rao Hydari FLINCH On The Sets Of Padmavaat

'Every Single Person On The Sets Have Given Their Sweat And Blood'

Aditi was quoted as saying, " Honestly, I was really really happy and you know how hard people have worked on the project. Sanjay sir makes his films with so much love and passion and he is someone who should be cherished. Every single person on the sets has given their blood and sweat."



She Believes Padmaavat Had To Earn Love From People

"When the news came in, I was obviously happy for everyone. I think that collective prayers have worked for the film. In fact, people have loved the film and they are responding to it. For me, it has been really special - I think it's more than even I expected. Padmaavat had to earn love from people and I feel like they also felt the same way as we felt."



Her Role Was A Secret

"It has been an overwhelming reaction. I was not in the posters or in the trailer and a lot many people didn't even know that I am a part of the film. It was a secret and the kind of the response that has come is amazing. I knew it will be good because the way Sanjay sir has written it."



Aditi Considers Herself Lucky For This Reason

"When people give you encouragement and love, you feel like you are on the right track. It gives you strength to keep believing and all the credits to Sanjay sir and the team that made the character of Mahru. When people take a bit of you back from the theatres, it's the biggest compliment that an actor can get. I was lucky to get the opportunity and many people asked me why didn't you promote the film and I said 'sometimes surprises are better."



What Left Her In Tears?

"In the West, actors do the special part and it's fine. It's only in India that people ask that you are not on the poster. I believe it's your work that speaks for you and the effect you have on the people. I literally wept when I saw the first reaction."



Here's What She Liked About Her Character

"Khilji is temperamental and intimidating as a character, but the fact that he respects his girl somewhere is there - she is the queen and he does give her that respect and position. She has the courage to stand in front of him - I like that about my character. Her love for Khilji never dies and it's from his side too. Sanjay sir also felt that despite the temperamental nature of Khilji's character, the fact that she is the queen is always there somewhere. She never loses her dignity and looks into his eyes and answers back. Dignity with regalness is something that I love about the character."



When She Was Petrified Of Ranveer Singh

Aditi further added, " is an actor that you would love to react to. There were times when he used to look at me and I would flinch because he was scary.



But, the character had that strength to give it back. I really love how Sanjay sir writes his characters and as you rightly said, there was vulnerability and daintiness in her character. You could see the innocence in her eyes, but she is a strong girl. She doesn't speak much, but her lines did make an impact. At the end when I was sent to 'kalkothri', he said that 'I kept you in heart' and she replies back saying that 'I did this to save from your sins'. The love is pretty much evident, but Khilji's ways are strange to express his love - he was destructive."







It Was Her Childhood Dream To Work With Bhansali

"It has been a childhood dream to work with him and just to be a part of that cinematic vision. I always wanted to be directed by him and it was a thrill. When a director has that passion and actually breathes every scene, they should go to any extent to get it right.



As an actor, I believe, I will give my best to that vision. Obviously, he gives space to the actors and as long as you need any help to understand the scene, he is always around to help. If something is hurting you, he will just say relax and get it sorted, we are waiting - the kind of space and respect he gives to an actor's emotional journey for me is really amazing. You don't feel pushed - at least I felt loved and protected.



I had that space to explore the character and he keeps adding inputs. It's challenging and thrilling at the same time for an actor. He is a taskmaster, but you feel accomplished when you see yourself on the screen. It was thrilling for me - from Mani Ratnam's sets to Sanjay sir's sets - it was a blessing for me."





