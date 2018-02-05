 »   »   » OH MY GORGEOUS! These ROYAL Photos Of Deepika Padukone Will Leave You SPELLBOUND

Trust Deepika Padukone to always spring up pleasant surprises for us! When it comes to acing regal photoshoots, the gorgeous actress knows how to make us go all 'wow'.

Currently riding high on the success of her recently released film Padmaavat, the stunning lady recently turned muse for designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee for a wallpaper for Nilaya by Asian Paints. Check out the pictures here and we bet just one look at them won't be enough for you...



She Looks Like A Queen Give Deepika a six yards and she totally nails the look with her elegance and poise! We are totally in love with this look of hers!

Ufff, We Can't Take Our Eyes Off Her! Deepika looks ethereal in this orange drape and the sindoor bindi on her forehead adds more to her radiant look.

How Can Someone Look So Beautiful? The 'Padmaavat' actress with her expressive eyes and that royal Rajasthani maang-tikka leaves us speechless. Heard of 'heaven on earth'? This is it!

Interesting! The hand-painted wallpaper titled Guldasta is inspired by the designer's life spent in North Calcutta, in the late seventies and early eighties. It features hand-painted motifs of tigers lounging amidst peaceful palm trees, the Taj Mahal, flora and fauna inspired by the tree of life and blossoming flowers.

Sibling Love The almond-eyed beauty recently celebrated her sister Anisha's birthday and posted this super-cute picture to wish her. She captioned it as, " Go smallie

It's your birthday We gon' party like it's yo birthday 🍾🥂(oh sorry!i meant 🥛)🤣🤣🤣😘😘😘❤️❤️❤️ @anishapadukone

Meanwhile, This Is What Deepika's Sunday Looked Like! Nothing looks more beautiful than Dippy's infectious smile!



What do you folks think about Deepika's latest photoshoot? Let us know in the comment section below.



Recently in a interview with Vogue magazine, Deepika revealed why she felt it was important for her to speak and recounted her difficult time.



She was quoted as saying, "For various reasons, there's a stigma attached to mental illness, which is why people choose not to talk about it. There were several reasons I chose to speak up. One, because it transformed my life in many ways. It was the most difficult experience I've been through, but it also taught me a lot about myself and about life."



She further added, "A large part of why I was unable to deal with it was that I wasn't able to share it with anyone. If I had a fever I could tell people but with this going on inside me I would come to work not feeling great but not be able to express myself. What do I tell them? I tried in my own way. Sometimes I'd say I'm not feeling good. A large part of it for me was my own experience."



