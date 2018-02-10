 »   »   » OH NO! Vidyut Jammwal Gets INJURED While Shooting For Junglee

Junglee Pictures upcoming next titled Junglee starring Vidyut Jammwal is making all right noise ever since its announcement.

However, recently while performing a stunt on the set of Junglee, Vidyut Jammwal injured himself severely. The actor was immediately rushed to the medical center and provided necessary medication.



Despite the severe injury, Vidyut and the entire cast and crew resumed shooting within a couple of hours.



Vidyut Jammwal on his injury shared, "Its a responsibility of an action star to perform his stunts on his own, I do not fear to take the risk to abide by my responsibilities".



The film also stars Akshay Oberoi who essays the role the role of Vidyut's childhood friend in the film.

In the film, both Vidyut and Akshay's characters grew up around elephants on the same reservation and have a common mission to protect the animals.



Akshay Oberoi had earlier shared, "I grew up on a steady dose of Chuck Russell films and remember watching Eraser and A Nightmare on Elm Street, after which I went out and bought a pair of Freddie Krugger shoes"



Vidyut and Akshay are filming with four elephants, including Un, a therapy elephant who plays an integral part in the narrative which focuses on the man-beast friendship in its attempt to stop poaching in Orissa.



The actor further added,"It's an incredible story and when I was told it was a Chuck Russell film, there was no turning back. I had a meeting with Junglee Pictures' Priti Shahani and also read the part for a filmmaker I idolise and greenlit the project immediately"



Akshay also revealed that Chuck Russell is an animal-whisperer and almost all his films have featured animals. Akshay further shared,"It's exciting to work with him and his team. Just being the same frame as these huge elephants is an experience in itself and I'm sure it will be a cinematic spectacle too"



Junglee is an action-thriller about a unique relationship between a man and elephants. After the sleeper hit Bareilly Ki Barfi, Junglee Pictures is all set to captivate the audience with 'Junglee'.



The film recently wrapped its first shooting schedule in Thailand and is now on with its second schedule.



The film is directed by Hollywood Filmmaker Chuck Russel and co-produced by Priti Shahani under the banner of Junglee Pictures, the film is set to release on 19th October, 2018.

