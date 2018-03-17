 »   »   » Omerta: My Intention Is To Not Disturb People, Says Hansal Mehta

Omerta director Hansal Mehta opened up about the shock value on his upcoming film starring Rajkummar Rao and revealed that his intention is to not disturb people, but he wants them to provoke a thought. He opened up to HT by saying, “My intention is not to disturb people... my intention is to provoke a thought. My intention is to let you have your own emotions, your questions after watching the film.

"This film has a variety of meanings for different people. For some, it is a thriller, for some it can be very cool. At a festival, women were swooning over Raj. They loved his evil act. They thought it was cool. In Toronto, there were angry people, people were numb, people who were very upset. All these reactions are a result of the film depicting a certain truth,” said Hansal Mehta.



Hansal Mehta further commented, “I am actually very anxious. I want the people to watch the film. It is an important film. It is a complete anti-hero film. There is an antagonist who is unapologetic and unsympathetic. He is your principal character and to have that kind of principal character as your main lead and make a thriller...I am interested to see how the audience will respond to this anti-hero.”



Hansal Mehta also heaped praises on Rajkummar Rao by saying, “I want more people to think that way. With every film, the audience grows. I am so proud that Rajkummar (Rao) has built his audience base, and [now] more people will watch how the two of us collaborate." Without a doubt, Rajkummar Rao has built a fanbase for himself as his films are so unique and different.



The director summed it up to HT by saying, “What I am interested in is exploring a genre. My next film is a thriller but it was born out of my love for the genre. If I have an interesting story which I can narrate in the manner of a full-fledged mass entertainer, I would do it, but I will not force masala on something which is not needed.”