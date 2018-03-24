 »   »   » Omerta! Audiences Appreciated The Push Against Terror: Hansal Mehta

Director Hansal Mehta is feeling overwhelmed with the "positive response" to his film Omerta at the ongoing Hong Kong International Film Festival (HKIFF). After getting rave reviews at the Toronto International Film Festival, the Busan International Film Festival and MAMI, "Omerta" featuring Rajkummar Rao in the lead, has garnered a positive response at the HKIFF.

Also Read: Sridevi Gone, But Conspiracy Theories On! Several Unanswered Questions On Her Death Do The Rounds



The festival, which is in its 42nd year, is Asia's oldest and screens over 250 titles from more than 55 countries across the world. It started on March 19 and will close on April 5. Hansal, who was present at the screening, said he was impressed with the number of questions the audiences had for him post the screening.



"I was asked a lot of questions that threw up several new interpretations of how the audience perceived the film. It has definitely got me thinking. As a director, it's fascinating to hear people speak of how they interpreted your vision. I am very happy that the audiences appreciated the hard push against terrorism in the film and how it inspires open dialogue into the matter," Hansal said in a statement.



Also Read: Sridevi's Unseen Glamorous Pictures From The 80s & 90s! Throwback Tribute



Omerta is the true story of one of the most dreaded terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh. Shot in real locations across London and India, the film presented by Swiss Entertainment and Karma Media, and produced by Nahid Khan, releases on April 20.



Director Hansal Mehta had previously opened up about Omerta by saying, "I am actually very anxious. I want the people to watch the film. It is an important film. It is a complete anti-hero film. There is an antagonist who is unapologetic and unsympathetic. He is your principal character and to have that kind of principal character as your main lead and make a thriller...I am interested to see how the audience will respond to this anti-hero."



(PTI News)