 »   »   » Omerta Trailer: Rajkummar Rao Is Everything That Symbolises Evil!

The trailer of Rajkummar Rao starrer Omerta is finally out and his character is everything that signifies evil as he plays the role of a terrorist. The trailer starts with Rajkummar Rao receiving 'jihadi' training during his stay in London, England.Right from the word go, you'll get a feeling that things will not go well as the trailer progresses as it turns out to be much more evil and gripping.

Watch the trailer of Rajkummar Rao starrer Omerta below!



The trailer left you shocked and stunned when the credits roll, right? Dressed in a pristine white kurta-pyjama at the beginning of the trailer, Rajkummar Rao manages to create havoc and spread terror all across India. Omerta takes us on a journey of the most evil minded people in the world and can be really hard to grasp what is shown on the silver screen.



Also, in the midst of the trailer, these words flashed across the screen '1994 Delhi kidnappings, 2001 September 11 attacks, 2002 Daniel Pearl kidnapping, 2008 26/11 Mumbai attacks' are highlighted in bold and we'll have to wait and see if the storyline is interwoven through all these horrific incidents of terror attacks. Omerta directed by Hansal Mehta is all set to hit the theatres on April 20, 2018.



