 »   »   » OMG! Emraan Hashmi All Set To 'Cheat India'; Read Details Here

T-Series and Ellipsis Entertainment are repeating their partnership following the box office success of the acclaimed Vidya Balan-starrer Tumhari Sulu. The two front-running content companies have partnered with Emraan Hashmi Films on their next production, Cheat India.



The edge-of-the-seat drama, largely inspired by real incidents, will be directed by Soumik Sen who had earlier helmed Madhuri Dixit- Juhi Chawla starrer Gulaab Gang.

Emraan Hashmi will headline the film, which takes a startling look at the crimes in the Indian education system that has created a parallel eco-system infested with greed harvesters.The actor is quite kicked up about this film and was quoted as saying, "The script and title of Cheat India are supremely powerful. This is among the most engaging and riveting stories I've read in a while and I am thrilled to be essaying what I believe will be a landmark role in my film-ography. I am also looking forward to working with some formidable partners - Soumik, an amazing storyteller, Ellipsis, the new kids with a pulse on clutter-breaking content and marketing, and T-Series, with whom I share an old association on music and films."Director Soumik Sen said, "This film is for every Indian student who is under pressure to excel in a competitive environment. Today's youth will hugely relate to Cheat India.Says Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, "We are increasingly treading the path of strong creative partnerships, and in line with that, we are excited about co-creating Cheat India, which, we believe, will reflect the new-age appetite for compelling content rooted in realism."Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar of Ellipsis Entertainment further added, "The projects we are developing are incredibly diverse, varied in scope, and speak to the elevated tastes of audiences today. The story of Cheat India will entertain and uplift, and we're delighted to be bringing it to life."Cheat India is slated for a February 2019 release. Watch out this space for more details.