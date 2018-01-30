 »   »   » OMG, Is He A Chambal Dacoit? Nope, That's Sushant Singh Rajput's First Look From Son Chiriya!

He's Dangerous

One look at Sushant and he instantly reminds you of Gabbar Singh from the iconic film Sholay. Doesn't he? The actor captioned the picture as, "Sushant wrote, "SONCHIRIYA #AbhishekChaubey @RSVPMovies @RonnieScrewvala @honeytrehan @psbhumi @BajpayeeManoj @RanvirShorey @ashutoshrana10."

What's Son Chiriya All About

Reportedly,the film revolves around Chambal dacoits and is set in the 1970s with Sushant Singh Rajput playing the lead role in this Abhishek Chaubey directorial.

How Sushant Prepped Up For His Role

The actor had earlier revealed to IANS in an interview, "Shooting for Abhishek Chaubey's film is on full swing. I came here in Chambal early to do a bit of warm up for the film. Visiting ravines, talking to locals, working on dialect and inflection and a bit of cut-off from everything before the shoot helps keep the right things in perspective."

Bhumi Pednekar's Fresh Pairing With Sushant

The makers have roped in Bhumi Pednekar to play SSR's love interest. Psst..we hear she too plays a dacoit in the film! Well, we are damn excited to catch a glimpse of her first look as well.

The Film Has A Fantastic Script

Bhumi was earlier quoted as saying, " This is going to be my next film after 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' and it's being directed by Abhishek Chaubey. 'Chambal' is the working title. It is a fantastic script. I am very excited to play this character. It is a challenging script and film."

Talking about working with Sushant, she had said: "Sushant is the main lead in the film and he is such a phenomenal actor. So, I am really excited to see how everything unfolds.