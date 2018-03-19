 »   »   » OMG! Tiger Shroff Risked His Life For The Introduction Scene Of Baaghi 2

When it comes to some 'bone-breaking' action, Tiger Shroff is the first name which immediately comes to your mind.

Such is the dedicated for Shroff Jr. that the actor took a 120 feet leap without any body double for the introduction scene of Baaghi 2. He pulled off a risky stunt by jumping off a cliff in Thailand without the support of any body double.



Tiger Shroff has been known for his high octane action sequences in his films, but he has once again pushed the envelope by doing this daredevil stunt on his own.



The challenging sequence required Tiger to jump off a cliff, navigate a 120-foot fall through the trees and land on the ground.



Speaking about it the actor shares,"The jump was well-timed, so I was quite confident. But the only thing I had to be careful about [during the fall] were the branches of the trees - they were sticking out and would cut into my face during the fall".



Director Ahmed Khan informed the opening sequence of the film was shot in Krabi, Thailand, in the last week of January, and was aimed at delivering maximum impact for the action in the film.



However, Ahmed was against the idea of Tiger performing the stunt himself as it involved risk of him suffering gashes on his face.



The director revealed,"Tiger had to land on the ground while cutting through a tree, which is dangerous as the branches could cut into his face. I was worried that one gash on his face can destroy his career. We chose a tree that had branches coming down alternately so that it causes minimum damage."



Ahmed Khan further revealed why a body double was not used for the sequence, he added,"When the body double performed the stunt, I was dissatisfied with it. On seeing that, Tiger offered to do the stunt himself. When we were filming, there were 10 things going on in my mind - how he should protect his face, how the branches could injure his eyes. Tiger, on the other hand, was so calm. After the scene, he had badly bruised his back, thighs and elbows."



Co-Produced by Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner name Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, 'Baaghi 2' is directed by Ahmed Khan and is slated to release on 30th March 2018.