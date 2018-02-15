 »   »   » OUCH! Aditya Chopra Had A PROBLEM With Rani Mukherji's Star Status

Aditya Hates Getting Clicked

Talking about her husband's reclusive nature, Rani revealed, "It's not as if he is paranoid about the cameras. He just doesn't want to be photographed."



He Couldn't Believe That He Fell For An Actress

Rani further said," He had told me after our marriage, ‘God when I fell in love with you, I didn't stop to think that I was in love with an actress. Now, because of you, people are attaching my pictures to yours as well," admitting that her star status posed to be a problem for husband Aditya Chopra.



A Normal Childhood For Adira, Please!

"I want Adira to grow up normally. (Otherwise) you get unwanted and undeserved attention without having achieved anything in life. I want Adira to be treated like any other child in school. Aditya and I don't want her to be photographed constantly," said the actress.



The 3 'F's In Aditya's Life

On being asked what quality of Aditya Chopra she does not want daughter Adira to have, Rani replied, 'his immense passion for food'. On second thoughts, she added, "Actually its' three Fs - Food, Films and I will not spell out the third F."



Rani Made A Startling Revelation About Her Wedding

When asked how many people attended her wedding, Rani answered, '12'.



Aditya Refuses To Listen To Rani When...

In one of her earlier interviews, Rani had mentioned, "I wouldn't mind Adira's pictures and am happy that few of them have come out as well. But, I do understand Adi's point of view and respect it. It is single handedly my husband's decision. In this, he has no interest in taking my advice or my opinion. This department, he is like NO, I don't want her pictures. And for me, it's very important that when you are in a relationship, there are times when I would say that OK, this is IT and you have to listen and the same with him. You choose your battles.









