 »   »   » OUCH! Manoj Bajpayee Slams People For Spreading False Rumours About Irrfan Khan's Rare Disease

Yesterday we had reported that as soon as Irrfan Khan announced about his 'rare disease', there were some news outlets which started speculating and spreading malicious rumours that the actor is suffering from brain cancer.

To put an end to these speculations, trade analyst Komal Nahta tweeted, "Although Irrfan Khan is unwell, all malicious news being spread about him and his condition since an hour or two are untrue. Likewise, all other horrendous news relating to his hospitalisation are fake. By God's grace, Irrfan is in Delhi and that's the only truth."

Now, Manoj Bajpayee too has expressed his anger on the rumours around Irrfan and took to Facebook to express how he upset he is with all these false reporting.



The actor criticized media houses for spreading false rumours about Irrfan's illness and wrote, " Request all to stop speculations about Irrfan's health and wait for the official confirmation from his side. it's quite insensitive to guess and spread rumour about anyone's illness.plz delete all the post and pray for his health.he will fight it out and come out of it like a champion .praying for his speedy recovery. Lets all respect his privacy."



Earlier Irrfan had issued a statement to announce the news about his illness and wrote, "Sometimes you wake up with a jolt with life-shaking you up. The last fifteen days, my life has been a suspense story. Little had I known that my search for rare stories would make me find a rare disease. I have never given up and have always fought for my choices and always will.



"My family and friends are with me and we are working it out the best way possible. In trying times, please don't speculate as I will myself share with you my story within a week - ten days, when the further investigations come with a conclusive diagnosis. Till then, wish the best for me."



On the work front, Irrfan will be next seen in Abhinay Deo's 'Blackmail'.

