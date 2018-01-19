 »   »   » These 2 New Padmaavat Trailers Will Blow Your Mind! Watch It Here

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor starrer Padmaavat is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2018 and fans all across the country are very much excited about the films release, so much so, that fan clubs have gone ahead and released 2 unofficial trailer's that'll surely blow your mind.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat faced a lot of controversies as several fringe groups took to the streets protesting the movie and demanded a nationwide ban and also threatened to burn down theatres if ever the film is allowed to release. Just recently, a group vandalised a school for allowing students dance to the song 'Ghoomar'.

We hope the film is released all across the country without any damage to life and properties and we firmly believe that the officials will uphold law and order and take necessary action on anyone who takes law into their own hands.

Story first published: Friday, January 19, 2018, 14:19 [IST]
