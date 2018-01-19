 »   »   » These 2 New Padmaavat Trailers Will Blow Your Mind! Watch It Here

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor starrer Padmaavat is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2018 and fans all across the country are very much excited about the films release, so much so, that fan clubs have gone ahead and released 2 unofficial trailer's that'll surely blow your mind.

Watch the Padmaavat trailers below!

Padmavati has never feared anything in her life!! #Padmaavat latest promo featuring @deepikapadukone's outstanding dialogue is a Classic in itself. The film arrives in your & everyone's close theatres the upcoming Thursday. Be ready to witness The Magic of Sanjay Leela Bhansali! pic.twitter.com/FMFMV1ZHO5 — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) January 19, 2018

And here is yet another latest classic promo of #Padmaavat. This features @RanveerOfficial aka Alauddin Khilji and gives us the glimpse of Ranveer's power-packed performance that we are going to experience in this magnum opus from 25th January onwards worldwide. pic.twitter.com/GjeCMhlUsD — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) January 19, 2018

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat faced a lot of controversies as several fringe groups took to the streets protesting the movie and demanded a nationwide ban and also threatened to burn down theatres if ever the film is allowed to release. Just recently, a group vandalised a school for allowing students dance to the song 'Ghoomar'.

We hope the film is released all across the country without any damage to life and properties and we firmly believe that the officials will uphold law and order and take necessary action on anyone who takes law into their own hands.