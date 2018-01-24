 »   »   » Padmaavat Controversy: Over 50 Held, Multiplexes Not To Screen The Film In Gujarat

Hardik Patel Hits Out At The Govt..

Hitting out at the government, Patidar leader Hardik Patel said the government failed to control the violence.



He sought to know if Chief Minister Vijay Rupani would resign in view of the situation, saying the BJP had made then chief minister Anandiben Patel quit the post after the Patidar quota agitation violence.







30 Motorcycles Torched..

The protesters opposing the release of the controversial film yesterday torched at least 30 motorcycles and damaged several other vehicles parked outside three city malls, police earlier said.



Around 15 people were arrested late last night and 35 more were taken into custody today on charges of arson and rioting, police said.



As many as 30 bikes and scooters, parked outside three multiplexes in the city, were set ablaze by protesters last night, the city's fire control room said.







Police Fired Two Rounds In The Air To Control The Violence

To control the situation, police had fired two rounds in the air and also lobbed tear gas shells, Joint Commissioner of Police J K Bhatt said.



"The mob, which was part of the candle march that took place near ISKCON temple on the SG Highway, first reached the Acropolis Mall and damaged vehicles. The mob did the same at the Himalaya Mall. They later burnt vehicles and tyres outside the AlphaOne mall in Vastrapur area," said Bhatt.







Tear Gas Shells Were Also Lobbed

"Acting swiftly, police had arrested around 15 to 16 people involved in these incidents from the spot itself. To control the mob, we were forced to fire two rounds in the air. Tear gas shells were also lobbed," Bhatt told reporters.



Around 35 more people accused of rioting and arson were arrested by the Vastrapur and Satellite police today, the officials at both the police stations said.





