 »   »   » PADMAAVAT EFFECT! Deepika Padukone BEATS Priyanka Chopra To Bag 3rd Place On Top Actor's List

Deepika Padukone is the only actress to be in the top 3 position on the list, with Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart ranking first and second respectively.



What's The Top Actors Chart?

For those who ain't aware, the Top Actors chart is a ranking of the most popular actors on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended January 30.



The list has Bollywood's leading lady, Deepika Padukone leading at the top spot as the actress has been an online sensation over the last few months.



Priyanka Chopra too is positioned at the eighth spot on the list. Interestingly, last week Deepika was the one who was at the eighth spot with PeeCee claiming the fifth position in the list. However, the success of her latest outing Padmaavat has placed Dippy ahead of her.



Other Hollywood ladies to be a part of the list include names like Millie Bobby Brown, Dove Cameron, Jennifer Lopez and Gal Gadot.







More recently, she has set social media in frenzy courtesy the release of her much-awaited Padmaavat. The film garnered much attention from Deepika's fans across social media platforms.



Her fandom took a peak on the release day of the film as Deepika fans exhibited a unique gesture by forming DP1stDay1stShow Fan Club pledging to watch the actress' films FDFS. The initiative of love marked to be a sustained trend on Twitter throughout the day.







Another social media research conducted by Score Trend India mentioned Deepika as the most talked about celebrity from the Padmaavat starcast.



Known to be one of Asia's Most followed social media personalities, Deepika has not only made a mark at the box office but also has topped the Actors List in Hollywood.







The actress is currently riding high of success of her latest onscreen outing Padmaavat for which she has been basking in accolades and awe from across the world. Not only the audience and critics, B-Town veterans like Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Javed Akhtar have also sent their token of appreciation for the actresses power packed performance.



The film also marks to be Deepika Padukone 's 7th film in the 100 cr club and a hattrick in the 200 cr club. Owing to a slew of achievements coming her way, Deepika Padukone undoubtedly emerges as the reigning beauty.





