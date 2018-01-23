 »   »   » Padmaavat FIRST REVIEW OUT! Ranveer Singh OWNS The Film; Shahid Kapoor Is UNDERSTATED Good: Critics

Akshaye Rathi @akshayerathi

Members of the film trade watched #Padmaavat yesterday & after hearing what they said, I am very sure - EVERY RAJPUT WILL BE PROUD OF THE TRIBUTE SANJAY LEELA BHANSALI HAS PAID TO RANI PADMINI OF CHITTOR! All the misunderstandings will be cleared when people watch the film!



avijit ghosh @cinemawaleghosh

Just watched #Padmaavat at a select screening. I am not aware of any movie which is more laudatory to the Rajputs



Vasudha Venugopal @vasudha_ET

Saw Padmaavat. The film is visually stunning & has great performances. It is more about Khilji, his sexuality & his obsessions. Celebrates the moral courage and strength of character of Rajputs. Karni sena should be proud of the movie :)



Sonal Kalra @sonalkalra

Watched #Padmaavat at a screening. Not qualified to debate over the debate, but as cinema,it's riveting storytelling and visual delight. @shahidkapoor is understated good, @deepikapadukone's eyes speak. @RanveerOfficial OWNS the film. And @jimSarbh is a surprise bundle of acting!



Anant Vijay @anantvijay

Today watched #Padmaavat. Wonderful film, no scene of any type which is objectionable. Rather Rajput Community is glorified. @deepikapadukone @RanveerOfficial @shahidkapoor and @aditiraohydari ने किरदारों को जीवंत कर दिया।



Anant Vijay @anantvijay

Rani Padmavati and Khalji is not in a single frame in #Padmaavat. Failed to understand the basis of objection and controversy. @deepikapadukone is very graceful in the film



Namita Joshi @iamNamitaJoshi

The violence and protests against #padmavat is so saddening especially after having watched before its release and more so after all the changes that #SanjayLeelaBhansali has done. I would call #Padmaavat the real #beautywithbrain. Hope good sense prevails!



Shekhar Gupta @ShekharGupta

Padmaavat is a non-stop, breathless celebration of 14th Cent Rajput tradition. Anybody protesting on that count will feel very foolish after watching it. And it's no history or sociology, but pure Sanjay Leela Bhansali



S. Prasannarajan @prasannara

Why the fuss? In #Padmaavat, #Padmavati is a beautiful backdrop, the narrative mainstay is the psychopath sultan, and the Rajput honour intact in the end.

