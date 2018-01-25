 »   »   » Padmaavat Movie Review: Live Audience Response

Dr.Aravind reddy‏ @untrustely

#Padmaavat Not awesome but good watch ....Deepika ranveer rocked d show 👌👌 Worth waiting



kuldeep singh‏ @kuldeepsinghmor

@RanveerOfficial You got a new crazy fan of yours. Loved your raw, intense and one of the best performance in Padmavat. Take a bow. Jhakkas.. #Padmaavat



AMAN ANAND TIWARI‏ @AmanAnandTiwari

@shahidkapoor if we tlk abt acting i would say this was one of ur bst performance aftr #JabWeMet and #haider ...... u carried on the charactr of ratan rawal singh wid all dignity n royalness #Padmaavat @filmpadmaavat ....keep doing the gud wrk 👍👍👍



Kritika Ratan Singh 👑‏ @_KritikaDubey

Outstanding work 👌👌 #Padmaavat ✌🙏



Rahul Deo Bharadwaj‏ @deo26

I repeat I found #Padmaavat boring and dragging but while I reviewed it short and crisp. I did not take political/historian style stands on it in my review. That IS the way you review a movie. Rest all is personal agenda pushing.



Iam Aravind‏ @srk_aravind

My Detailed Review for #Padmaavat

The movie has everything to become a Blockbuster. This is once in a lifetime kind of film which shouldn't be missed in theaters.!! 👏



kartheek reddy @ItsKartheekRedE

Watched #Padmaavat benefit show.Amazng mv with clean&neat screenplay.I think there is nthng degrading Rajput women as they were protesting to ban.Instead it shows greatness of Rajput♀🇮🇳since past🙏Evryone acted well especially @RanveerOfficial @deepikapadukone @aditiraohydari



Piku ᴾᵃᵈᵐᵃᵛᵃᵗᶦ‏ @deepsphy

Each and every song is so beautiful. Ghhomar, Binte Dil and KhaliBali on the big screen in 3D are visually stunning #Padmaavat



Sulekha Mahesh‏ @sulekha_mahesh

Instead of #Padmaavat it should have been named

#AllauddinKhilji @RanveerOfficial show all the way and he nailed it to everyone's heart. With compromised freedom of speech @filmpadmaavat made few points clear and the opposers lost the fight !



Dinesh Aryan‏ @DinesRockie

So bhansali made khilji a hero in this movie.

I would like to see if he someday make movie in maharana #Padmaavat Pratap with this much dedication



तोहार मुन्ना के अब्बू‏ @Dhuri_Wala

Yes #Padmaavat is spectacular, but no epic.. awesome but not beyond awesome..

@RanveerOfficial @shahidkapoor @deepikapadukone gave performance of their lifetime..



IshqWala_Luv

#Padmaavat Dissapoints. Like SLBs other movies its very lengthy and bore u in the middle. Climax is not good. Oly Controversy can save this movie and SLB is on it. 2* shahid is Rocking.



Dipika? @Diplii

The climax of #Padmaavat was soo Intense I felt the entire room heat up! @deepikapadukone - redefines what it means to be a Female protaginist in Indian Cinema!



Amrita Tanna? @Amr1ta

@shahidkapoor You were outstanding in #Padmaavat. I am glad your first SLB film was this one! You are perfect royalty on screen! Much love ??



