 »   »   » Padmaavat Movie Review: Live Audience Response

Sanjay leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmaavat is based on a poem by the 16th century Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi. The film has Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles.
Padmaavat's release date was postponed by over a month (The initial release date of the movie was 1st Dec 2017). And after so many controversies, the film has finally hit the theatres today (25th Jan). But is it worth your time and moolah? Well, let's find out. Check out our live audience review before booking your tickets for this one.
Dr.Aravind reddy @untrustely
#Padmaavat Not awesome but good watch ....Deepika ranveer rocked d show 👌👌 Worth waiting
kuldeep singh @kuldeepsinghmor
@RanveerOfficial You got a new crazy fan of yours. Loved your raw, intense and one of the best performance in Padmavat. Take a bow. Jhakkas.. #Padmaavat
AMAN ANAND TIWARI @AmanAnandTiwari
@shahidkapoor if we tlk abt acting i would say this was one of ur bst performance aftr #JabWeMet and #haider ...... u carried on the charactr of ratan rawal singh wid all dignity n royalness #Padmaavat @filmpadmaavat ....keep doing the gud wrk 👍👍👍
Kritika Ratan Singh 👑 @_KritikaDubey
Outstanding work 👌👌 #Padmaavat ✌🙏
Rahul Deo Bharadwaj @deo26
I repeat I found #Padmaavat boring and dragging but while I reviewed it short and crisp. I did not take political/historian style stands on it in my review. That IS the way you review a movie. Rest all is personal agenda pushing.
Iam Aravind @srk_aravind
My Detailed Review for #Padmaavat
The movie has everything to become a Blockbuster. This is once in a lifetime kind of film which shouldn't be missed in theaters.!! 👏
kartheek reddy @ItsKartheekRedE
Watched #Padmaavat benefit show.Amazng mv with clean&neat screenplay.I think there is nthng degrading Rajput women as they were protesting to ban.Instead it shows greatness of Rajput♀🇮🇳since past🙏Evryone acted well especially @RanveerOfficial @deepikapadukone @aditiraohydari
Piku ᴾᵃᵈᵐᵃᵛᵃᵗᶦ @deepsphy
Each and every song is so beautiful. Ghhomar, Binte Dil and KhaliBali on the big screen in 3D are visually stunning #Padmaavat
Sulekha Mahesh @sulekha_mahesh
Instead of #Padmaavat it should have been named
#AllauddinKhilji @RanveerOfficial show all the way and he nailed it to everyone's heart. With compromised freedom of speech @filmpadmaavat made few points clear and the opposers lost the fight !
Dinesh Aryan @DinesRockie
So bhansali made khilji a hero in this movie.
I would like to see if he someday make movie in maharana #Padmaavat Pratap with this much dedication
तोहार मुन्ना के अब्बू @Dhuri_Wala
Yes #Padmaavat is spectacular, but no epic.. awesome but not beyond awesome..
@RanveerOfficial @shahidkapoor @deepikapadukone gave performance of their lifetime..
IshqWala_Luv
#Padmaavat Dissapoints. Like SLBs other movies its very lengthy and bore u in the middle. Climax is not good. Oly Controversy can save this movie and SLB is on it. 2* shahid is Rocking.
Dipika? @Diplii
The climax of #Padmaavat was soo Intense I felt the entire room heat up! @deepikapadukone - redefines what it means to be a Female protaginist in Indian Cinema!
Amrita Tanna? @Amr1ta
@shahidkapoor You were outstanding in #Padmaavat. I am glad your first SLB film was this one! You are perfect royalty on screen! Much love ??
Meanwhile...
Keep watching this space for more updates on Padmaavat.
Also Read: Padmaavat Movie Review: Ranveer Singh Captures Your Heart With His Tempest Act!