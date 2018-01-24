 »   »   » Padmaavat Controversy: Police Arrest Chittorgarh’s Karni Sena Chief After Mass Immolation Threat

Rajpratap Singh Quoted

Speaking to IANS, Rajpratap Singh, state media in charge Karni Sena, said that "Police are trying their best to curb our protest. We are not being allowed to take out a rally or stage protest. There is ‘nakabandi' all around and strict police arrangements have been made in this town," he said.



He Further Commented

"We have called a meeting and will unveil our next phase of action by evening after a call taken by our Chief Lokendra Singh Kalvi," he added.



Immolation Threats

On Tuesday, a senior spokesperson of the Karni Sena from Chittorgarh had said that "People from the city of Queen Padmaavat are disheartened with the verdict of the Supreme Court. If we want, we can choose violent ways and disturb people and tourists. However, on the contrary, our women have decided to opt for jauhar (mass immolation) without disturbing anyone," he said.



Jauhar Threat

He claimed that "wood has been collected at the jauhar location and 1,908 women have registered for jauhar. If the administration allows us to climb on top of the fort, we will do so."



Grand Release

The film releases on Thursday. The Karni Sena and other fringe groups claim Bhansali's period drama distorts history.

