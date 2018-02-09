 »   »   » PadMan Movie Review: Live Audience Update

Akshay Kumar's new movie PadMan, which has hit the screens today (9th Feb), challenges taboos surrounding menstruation in India. The movie is based on the real-life story of Arunachalam Muruganantham, who invented low cost sanitary napkins in India.
Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor star alongside Akshay Kumar whose character based on Muruganantham is called Lakshmi in PadMan. The movie is directed by R Balki and has received some great reviews from the film critics but before booking tickets for this Akshay Kumar starrer, do check out what the audience is saying after watching the first day first show of PadMan.
Shruti Kapoor @ShrutiKapoors
Watched #Padman last night & loved it a lot! Hats off to the whole @PadManTheFilm team for taking a step towards changing mindsets & breaking taboos. Congratulations @akshaykumar @sonamakapoor @radhika_apte @mrsfunnybones @SonyPicsIndia #RBalki. Go watch it people!
Anjali Singh @anjirajput
I wish Our film industry wasn't slow in recognising real talent. Brilliant performance by @akshaykumar #Padman is an honest tribute to womanhood thnk u @mrsfunnybones @sonamakapoor @radhika_apte for celebrating womanhood like this!
Sam @SAMRIDHIMISRA
#Padman @akshaykumar @sonamakapoor Lovely to see movies made on important social issues and our favorite actors are leading from front. mera desh badal raha hai. You guys rock!
Sandeep Jha @Sandeepjha026
#PadMan very nicely handled by #Rbalki. That UN speech by @akshaykumar establishes his to be the versatile actor in India. @sonamakapoor is just bliss on onscreen. @radhika_apte (India Women) vulnerability and insecurity was very well captured.
Thank You for not being preachy(1)
Sandeep Jha @Sandeepjha026
#PadMan ll definitely awake the nation.wish it to be released 50 yrs earlier to make people aware abt the importance.but better late than never. Thx @mrsfunnybones for taking the effort to give due credit to @murugaofficial Wish and trust you both that you will keep motivating. 2
Hitiksha vora @HittsVora
@akshaykumar Steals your heart with his portrayal of a sensitive nd caring husband who struggles for years to make affordable pads for his wife nd family nd in the process becomes an award winning inventor! Real life story of #Padman
Iamfilmy @iamfilmyy
#PadmanReview : #Padman is 2.5 hours long sanitary pads awareness ad.
First half : Mahaboring
Second half : Average.
As an actor Akshay Kumar is quite similar to those of Jolly LLB 2 and Toilet and Rustom and Airlift with same monotonous acting.
Rest : Ok
Rahul chourasiya @itsrahul4
every #indian need to watch this fillm This, I think is the biggest achievement of #PadMan...men...
InTolerantBaaba @NautankiBaaba
Saw #Padman What an excellent movie @akshaykumar It should help change the way Chums and pads are perceived in India the movie and pads should be excluded from #VAT
Bhaswar Chatterjee @BhaswarChatterj
A film subject of great value #PadMan.Focus on women hygeine and health has to be a priority. We all need to create awareness towards #SafePeriods . @MinistryWCD @mrsfunnybones @akshaykumar
Beenu sharma @MeBeenuSharma
@akshaykumar breath-taking performance by
PADMAN empowers the women of India, giving them courage to discuss & discard those taboo topics, that have been throttling their existence since centuries.#padman👍
Akshay Kumar's Padman marks his wife Twinkle Khanna's maiden production venture.
