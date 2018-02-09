 »   »   » PadMan Movie Review: Live Audience Update

Shruti Kapoor‏ @ShrutiKapoors

Watched #Padman last night & loved it a lot! Hats off to the whole @PadManTheFilm team for taking a step towards changing mindsets & breaking taboos. Congratulations @akshaykumar @sonamakapoor @radhika_apte @mrsfunnybones @SonyPicsIndia #RBalki. Go watch it people!



Anjali Singh‏ @anjirajput

I wish Our film industry wasn't slow in recognising real talent. Brilliant performance by @akshaykumar #Padman is an honest tribute to womanhood thnk u @mrsfunnybones @sonamakapoor @radhika_apte for celebrating womanhood like this!



Sam‏ @SAMRIDHIMISRA

#Padman @akshaykumar @sonamakapoor Lovely to see movies made on important social issues and our favorite actors are leading from front. mera desh badal raha hai. You guys rock!



Sandeep Jha‏ @Sandeepjha026

#PadMan very nicely handled by #Rbalki. That UN speech by @akshaykumar establishes his to be the versatile actor in India. @sonamakapoor is just bliss on onscreen. @radhika_apte (India Women) vulnerability and insecurity was very well captured.

Thank You for not being preachy(1)



Sandeep Jha‏ @Sandeepjha026

#PadMan ll definitely awake the nation.wish it to be released 50 yrs earlier to make people aware abt the importance.but better late than never. Thx @mrsfunnybones for taking the effort to give due credit to @murugaofficial Wish and trust you both that you will keep motivating. 2



Hitiksha vora‏ @HittsVora

@akshaykumar Steals your heart with his portrayal of a sensitive nd caring husband who struggles for years to make affordable pads for his wife nd family nd in the process becomes an award winning inventor! Real life story of #Padman



Iamfilmy‏ @iamfilmyy

#PadmanReview : #Padman is 2.5 hours long sanitary pads awareness ad.

First half : Mahaboring

Second half : Average.

As an actor Akshay Kumar is quite similar to those of Jolly LLB 2 and Toilet and Rustom and Airlift with same monotonous acting.

Rest : Ok



Rahul chourasiya‏ @itsrahul4

every #indian need to watch this fillm This, I think is the biggest achievement of #PadMan...men...



InTolerantBaaba‏ @NautankiBaaba

Saw #Padman What an excellent movie @akshaykumar It should help change the way Chums and pads are perceived in India the movie and pads should be excluded from #VAT



Bhaswar Chatterjee‏ @BhaswarChatterj

A film subject of great value #PadMan.Focus on women hygeine and health has to be a priority. We all need to create awareness towards #SafePeriods . @MinistryWCD @mrsfunnybones @akshaykumar



Beenu sharma‏ @MeBeenuSharma

@akshaykumar breath-taking performance by

PADMAN empowers the women of India, giving them courage to discuss & discard those taboo topics, that have been throttling their existence since centuries.#padman👍



On A Related Note...

Akshay Kumar's Padman marks his wife Twinkle Khanna's maiden production venture.

