 »   »   » Is Akshay Kumar Taking A Huge Risk By Pitting Padman Against Padmavat?

The first month of 2017 saw the clash of the titans - Shahrukh Khan's Raees locked horns with Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil at the box office and both the films did well and the same is being repeated in the first month of 2018 as Akshay Kumar's Padman clashes with Deepika Padukone's Padmavat. Is Akshay taking a risk by pitting his film against a biggie? Trade analyst Akshaye Rathi opened up by saying,
"While Padmavat has the disadvantage of clashing with Padman, it also has the advantage of an extended Republic Day weekend which will help to boost the business of both the films. Everyone who wants to watch Padmavat will watch it anyway irrespective of whether it comes solo or with Padman. I am sure both the films will do well and it would be a phenomenal Republic Day weekend for the entire film fraternity."
Akshay-Radhika
Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor starrer Padman is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2018.
The Battle
Both the films are Bollywood biggies and they'll have to fight it out at the box office to come out as a winner.
Box Office Predictions
However, trade analyst Akshaye Rathi predicted that both Padman and Padmavat will end up doing well at the box office.
Last Year, Same Time
In January 2017, Raees and Kaabil released on the same day and both the films fared really well at the box office.
History Repeats
We're sure the same January 2017 spectacle would be repeated in January 2018 as well and Padman and Padmavat will both be the winners.
Very Unique
Padman is a unique concept which revolves around the storyline of sanitary napkins and it's a one of a kind film ever made in Bollywood.