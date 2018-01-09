 »   »   » Is Akshay Kumar Taking A Huge Risk By Pitting Padman Against Padmavat?

The first month of 2017 saw the clash of the titans - Shahrukh Khan's Raees locked horns with Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil at the box office and both the films did well and the same is being repeated in the first month of 2018 as Akshay Kumar's Padman clashes with Deepika Padukone's Padmavat. Is Akshay taking a risk by pitting his film against a biggie? Trade analyst Akshaye Rathi opened up by saying,

"While Padmavat has the disadvantage of clashing with Padman, it also has the advantage of an extended Republic Day weekend which will help to boost the business of both the films. Everyone who wants to watch Padmavat will watch it anyway irrespective of whether it comes solo or with Padman. I am sure both the films will do well and it would be a phenomenal Republic Day weekend for the entire film fraternity."

