 »   »   » Confirmed! Deepika Padukone's Padmavat To Clash With Akshay Kumar's Padman!

Padmavat Release date CONFIRMED, to face CLASH with Akshay Kumar's Padman

Finally, the wait is over as trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and confirmed the news that Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor starrer Padmavat is all set to clash alongside Akshay Kumar and Sonam Kapoor starrer Padman.

Also, do note that the title of Padmavati has been changed to Padmavat and Taran Adarsh tweeted as, "#Padmavat to release on 25 Jan 2018... #RepublicDayWeekend."

Sanjay Leela Bhansali faced a lot of criticisms and harassment from fringe groups who demanded the film to be banned all across India and also took to the streets in protests. If that was not enough, they even threatened to set theatres ablaze, if the film is released and take law into their own hands.

Now that the films release is confirmed on January 25, 2018, we're sure the same fringe groups will once again create law and order issues and the authorities will be on their toes to prevent violence and law and order failure. Also, check out Taran Adarsh's tweet on Padmavat release below.

Also, when asked about reaction on the possible clash of the two films, Akshay Kumar had earlier told reporters, "It is not about competition, it is a very big day, a big week, so all the films can come. Both the films can release on that day. Every film has the right to release whenever they (makers) want, and I am happy for them".