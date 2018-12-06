 »   »   »  It Was My Dream To Work For Youth: Pankaj Tripathi On Being Named Bihar State Icon

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Air India Grounds Two Pilots After Aircraft 'Descends Rapidly' In Hong Kong Airport
-
- Australia vs India 1st Test Day 1: Pujara Ton Boosts India
- PUBG Mobile Back With 0.10.0 Update Beta For Android And iOS
- Tata Harrier — Why It Is A Game Changer For Tata Motors!
- Priyanka Chopra Reacts To Insulting US Article!
- A Baby Was Born Via Womb Transplant From Dead Donor
- Top Ten Fastest Growing Cities In The World Are All Indian
- City Secrets from The Streets Of Bangalore
Pankaj Tripathi says his dream of working towards the interest of the youth of Bihar will soon be realised now that the actor has been appointed the State Icon by the government. The actor, who has garnered acclaim and popularity through stellar performances in Newton, Stree and most recent web series Mirzapur, has been named the face of his home state by the Election Commission of India (ECI).
"In a democracy, voting is a huge and most important right of a common man. Whatever changes a common man wants to bring in the country he can bring it through the process of voting.
"Today's youth have a very wrong notion considering the voting day as a holiday in the calendar. They should not think that way and should come forward in huge numbers to vote, increase the voting percentage," Tripathi said in a statement.
The actor, who hails from Bihar's Gopalganj, said he will try his best to abide by the responsibility bestowed upon him.
"I come from a very common family background in a small village and getting an opportunity from home state to represent the state for an important and sensitive work is an honour for me and my family.
"I'll try to work with sincerity and abide with the responsibility conferred upon me by the Election Commission of India. It was my dream and wish to work in the interest of youth and in public domain which is soon going to be realised."
Tripathi also has Bihar Samman to his credit.