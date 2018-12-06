English
 »   »   »  It Was My Dream To Work For Youth: Pankaj Tripathi On Being Named Bihar State Icon

It Was My Dream To Work For Youth: Pankaj Tripathi On Being Named Bihar State Icon

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Pankaj Tripathi says his dream of working towards the interest of the youth of Bihar will soon be realised now that the actor has been appointed the State Icon by the government. The actor, who has garnered acclaim and popularity through stellar performances in Newton, Stree and most recent web series Mirzapur, has been named the face of his home state by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

    "In a democracy, voting is a huge and most important right of a common man. Whatever changes a common man wants to bring in the country he can bring it through the process of voting.

    "Today's youth have a very wrong notion considering the voting day as a holiday in the calendar. They should not think that way and should come forward in huge numbers to vote, increase the voting percentage," Tripathi said in a statement.

    pankaj-tripathi-talks-about-being-named-bihar-state-icon

    The actor, who hails from Bihar's Gopalganj, said he will try his best to abide by the responsibility bestowed upon him.

    "I come from a very common family background in a small village and getting an opportunity from home state to represent the state for an important and sensitive work is an honour for me and my family.

    "I'll try to work with sincerity and abide with the responsibility conferred upon me by the Election Commission of India. It was my dream and wish to work in the interest of youth and in public domain which is soon going to be realised."

    Tripathi also has Bihar Samman to his credit.

    Read more about: pankaj tripathi
    Story first published: Thursday, December 6, 2018, 21:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 6, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue