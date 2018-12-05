English
Papa Jonas Welcomes Priyanka Chopra Into The Family With A Heartfelt Note!

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot on December 1 and 2 at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur and shared their wedding pictures on their social media handle and it looked nothing less than a dream. Almost all the images are straight out of a fairytale and fans couldn't have asked for more. Also, Nick Jonas' father Paul Kevin Jonas took to Instagram and posted a heartfelt note to his daughter-in-law Priyanka Chopra and welcomed her into the family.

    I Love You Both, Says Papa Jonas

    "What an amazing experience! Congratulations @nickjonas and @priyankachopra on your marriage. I love you both, dad," posted Papa Jonas on Instagram.

    What A Week It Was!!

    Papa Jonas posted another heartfelt post as, "What a week! Love you both, mom and dad @people @mamadjones @nickjonas @priyankachopra. When you look me in the eyes and tell me that you love me. Everything's alright when you're right here by my side. When you look me in the eyes I catch a glimpse of heaven. I find my paradise when you look me in the eyes." Wow!

    The Big Fat Indian Wedding

    We're sure the Jonas family would have enjoyed every minute of the big fat Indian wedding in Jodhpur and it's an experience of a lifetime for them. They also looked fabulous in traditional Indian attire and it was a wedding like no other.

    Coming To The Reception

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas hosted a grand wedding reception last night on December 4, 2018 in Delhi and all their family members were invited. The couple will throw a Bollywood reception soon and the dates will be out shortly.

