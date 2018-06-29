English
 »   »   »  Paresh Rawal Compares Ranbir Kapoor Acting Prowess With Robert De Niro!

Paresh Rawal Compares Ranbir Kapoor Acting Prowess With Robert De Niro!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Reviews on Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju has started coming in and critics can't stop praising Paresh Rawal for his work in the film, who has portrayed the role of Sunil Dutt. But Paresh Rawal is all praises for his co-star Ranbir Kapoor and the actor ended up comparing Ranbir's acting prowess with the Hollywood icon, Robert De Niro.

    Speaking of Ranbir's work in the film, Paresh Rawal said, "He has done more than justice to the role. I would say that it's a path-breaking performance and it should be shown in acting schools. He has gone beyond mimicry and it's difficult.

    paresh-rawal-compares-ranbir-kapoor-acting-prowess-with-robert-de-niro

    I had seen something like this in The Godfather Part II and Robert De Niro had done it and post that, this has done. It's difficult to adopt mannerism of a real-life person and even add the nuances of your acting into it. Surprisingly, Ranbir's voice also has a similarity to Sanjay's voice."

    Paresh Rawal also revealed the difference between Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor, "Sanjay Dutt is a prankster and brings life to the sets. There is no malice in Sanjay Dutt. He is kind of a 'mastikhor'. Ranbir, on the other hand, is very focused and observant. He is an amazing actor."

    Paresh Rawal also praised Sanjay Dutt for allowing the makers to make a film on his life and baring his life story in front of Rajkumar Hirani. He said, "I give 100 salutes to Sanjay Dutt for baring his entire life to be shown on screen.

    Through his own story, he wants to tell the youngsters that 'don't do this, I have crossed it'. Sanjay has overcome drugs and it's not that easy. Everything was on a toss for Sanjay Dutt - be it his acting or his family and despite all the tensions, he never went back to taking drugs," added the actor.

    Speaking of relating himself with Sunil Dutt, Paresh Rawal said, "I am a father and I have two sons. I can understand the pain of a father. Ranbir's acting has supported me with a terrific script."

    Read more about: paresh rawal ranbir kapoor Sanju
    Story first published: Friday, June 29, 2018, 16:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 29, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue