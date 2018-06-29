 »   »   »  Paresh Rawal Compares Ranbir Kapoor Acting Prowess With Robert De Niro!

Reviews on Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju has started coming in and critics can't stop praising Paresh Rawal for his work in the film, who has portrayed the role of Sunil Dutt. But Paresh Rawal is all praises for his co-star Ranbir Kapoor and the actor ended up comparing Ranbir's acting prowess with the Hollywood icon, Robert De Niro.

Speaking of Ranbir's work in the film, Paresh Rawal said, "He has done more than justice to the role. I would say that it's a path-breaking performance and it should be shown in acting schools. He has gone beyond mimicry and it's difficult.



I had seen something like this in The Godfather Part II and Robert De Niro had done it and post that, this has done. It's difficult to adopt mannerism of a real-life person and even add the nuances of your acting into it. Surprisingly, Ranbir's voice also has a similarity to Sanjay's voice."



Paresh Rawal also revealed the difference between Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor, "Sanjay Dutt is a prankster and brings life to the sets. There is no malice in Sanjay Dutt. He is kind of a 'mastikhor'. Ranbir, on the other hand, is very focused and observant. He is an amazing actor."



Paresh Rawal also praised Sanjay Dutt for allowing the makers to make a film on his life and baring his life story in front of Rajkumar Hirani. He said, "I give 100 salutes to Sanjay Dutt for baring his entire life to be shown on screen.



Through his own story, he wants to tell the youngsters that 'don't do this, I have crossed it'. Sanjay has overcome drugs and it's not that easy. Everything was on a toss for Sanjay Dutt - be it his acting or his family and despite all the tensions, he never went back to taking drugs," added the actor.



Speaking of relating himself with Sunil Dutt, Paresh Rawal said, "I am a father and I have two sons. I can understand the pain of a father. Ranbir's acting has supported me with a terrific script."