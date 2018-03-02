 »   »   » Pari Movie Review: Live Audience Update

Nishu @Nisnord

@AnushkaSharma Your movie #Pari is very Scary , And you and Rajat act's was outstanding , never expected this kind of movie from Bollywood , after "Raat" this is the second most haunted movie from Bollywood



Ruchi Shukla @RuchiKom

Holi with scary dark horror flick,an unusual but worth to experience with #Pari at Cinemas in Holi.Go for it👍

Pallavi mukherjee @palpopdiaries

Happened to watch #Pari yest, must say @paramspeak n @AnushkaSharma played out their characters so well, it seemed all natural, a horror movie with some good storytelling n brilliant sound design in place. @kriarj @parithefilm @OfficialCSFilms @KytaProductions #AnushkaSharma



Riddhi Nair @RiddhiNair

Please do the "unholiest" thing on Holi,watch "Pari" !!!There was never a movie like this before and hopefully the director creates another in the genre. #Pari is phenomenal in all departments of cinematic experience!



talibjariwala @talibjariwala

#Pari Masterful acting, direction and storytelling leaves you at the edge of your seat... #Anushka



🌹Hadeer ✨Oct 🌼ber @hadeer_dvn

I really appreciates the clearly hardworking that Anush did in Pari .👏❤ that was greatest performance to her I have ever seen.👏 AWESOME HORROR MOVIE. 👻😱💕 #AnushkaSharma #Pari 🔥



Shruti Kapoor @ShrutiKapoors

#Pari has such a brilliant build-up throughout. Definitely, this best made horror film in recent time... I guess only @AnushkaSharma could have pulled this role so effortlessly. 🌟🌟🌟/5🌟. Must give a try for sure!



Abdulla M @Abu125

#Pari @AnushkaSharma excels in deglam role that not many actresses would ve dared given it's gore n spine-chilling moments. @paramspeak holds the plot with his sensitive act. Kudos 2 @kriarj 4 producing different 'kaalapori' horror @AnushkaSharmaFC @AnushkaSharmaFP @parithefilm



Mrigangka Ghosh @mrigangkaent

Just saw @anushkasharma's #Pari. Big thumbs up for backing up such unconventional horror... @paramspeak @ritabharipaulin @OfficialCSFilms



Apart from Anushka Sharma, the movie also stars Parambrata Chatterjee and Rajat Kapoor.

