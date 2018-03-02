 »   »   » Pari Movie Review: Live Audience Update

This year, Holi has a really unusual release as this festive weekend, the audience is being offered a horror film. Those who don't know, Anushka Sharma's Pari has hit the screens today (2 March).
The movie is the actor's third production and since the day it's posters and teasers are out, the film has kept eyeballs rolling. But is the film worth your time and money? let's find out! Read our live review before booking your tickets for this Anushka Sharma starrer.
Nishu @Nisnord
@AnushkaSharma Your movie #Pari is very Scary , And you and Rajat act's was outstanding , never expected this kind of movie from Bollywood , after "Raat" this is the second most haunted movie from Bollywood
Ruchi Shukla @RuchiKom
Holi with scary dark horror flick,an unusual but worth to experience with #Pari at Cinemas in Holi.Go for it👍
@AnushkaSharma
Pallavi mukherjee @palpopdiaries
Happened to watch #Pari yest, must say @paramspeak n @AnushkaSharma played out their characters so well, it seemed all natural, a horror movie with some good storytelling n brilliant sound design in place. @kriarj @parithefilm @OfficialCSFilms @KytaProductions #AnushkaSharma
Riddhi Nair @RiddhiNair
Please do the "unholiest" thing on Holi,watch "Pari" !!!There was never a movie like this before and hopefully the director creates another in the genre. #Pari is phenomenal in all departments of cinematic experience!
talibjariwala @talibjariwala
#Pari Masterful acting, direction and storytelling leaves you at the edge of your seat... #Anushka
🌹Hadeer ✨Oct 🌼ber @hadeer_dvn
I really appreciates the clearly hardworking that Anush did in Pari .👏❤ that was greatest performance to her I have ever seen.👏 AWESOME HORROR MOVIE. 👻😱💕 #AnushkaSharma #Pari 🔥
Shruti Kapoor @ShrutiKapoors
#Pari has such a brilliant build-up throughout. Definitely, this best made horror film in recent time... I guess only @AnushkaSharma could have pulled this role so effortlessly. 🌟🌟🌟/5🌟. Must give a try for sure!
Abdulla M @Abu125
#Pari @AnushkaSharma excels in deglam role that not many actresses would ve dared given it's gore n spine-chilling moments. @paramspeak holds the plot with his sensitive act. Kudos 2 @kriarj 4 producing different 'kaalapori' horror @AnushkaSharmaFC @AnushkaSharmaFP @parithefilm
Mrigangka Ghosh @mrigangkaent
Just saw @anushkasharma's #Pari. Big thumbs up for backing up such unconventional horror... @paramspeak @ritabharipaulin @OfficialCSFilms
On A Related Note...
Apart from Anushka Sharma, the movie also stars Parambrata Chatterjee and Rajat Kapoor.
Keep watching this space for more updates.
Also Read: Sridevi's LAST JOURNEY! Insider Reveals What Happened INSIDE The Kapoor House In The Last 24 Hours