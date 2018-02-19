 »   »   » Pari New Screamer! Anushka Sharma's 'Blood-Shot' Eyes Will HAUNT You At Night

Anushka Sharma's spooky avatar in her upcoming film Pari has left the audience highly-impressed. A few days ago, the makers dropped the film's official trailer who gave us a sneak-peek into Anushka's horror outing.

With rave reviews pouring in for the trailer, the makers have now unveiled a another screamer to give us a glimpse of the world of Pari.



The screamer begins with an eerie shot of a half-closed door from which Anushka Sharma can be seen sitting on top of balcony's railing. The camera zooms over Anushka and we suddenly get to see her petrifying white face and blood-shot hunting eyes telling us that fear awaits for us.



Check it out here...



Earlier while speaking to a daily, Anushka had said, " Horror doesn't always have to be about ghosts coming out of closets. It's a theme. It's the treatment and that's what is exciting. This genre has not been explored too well in Bollywood, which is why I got into this. I want people to always expect the unconventional from me."



Pari also stars Parambrata Chatterjee and Rajat Kapoor. The film is slated to the hit the big screens on 2nd March, 2018.

