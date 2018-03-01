 »   »   » Pari Screamer 7! Beware Of The Devil In This Anushka Sharma Starrer

Anushka Sharma's Pari is all set to hit the theatrical screens tomorrow. But before that the makers have dropped a brand new screamer that will give you sleepless nights for sure.

Earlier they had released a few posters and trailer which raised everyone's curiosity levels and made them impatient to catch up the flick as soon as possible.



In the video, we see a pregnant lady lying in a bathtub waiting to give birth. And then suddenly, the shadow of a devil appears. Wait, that's not it! Then you get to see the baby in the womb turning into a devil and screaming its lungs out. Freaking as hell for sure!



Check it out here-



Speaking about horror as a genre, Anushka had told a daily, " Love stories also don't work at times, but there are lesser examples to make here. So you can say horror mein aisa hota hai. This genre isn't one that has been tried-and-tested. I believe it's got an untapped potential. India watches a lot of horror and it's an interesting space. Horror doesn't always have to be about ghosts coming out of closets. It's a theme. It's the treatment and that's what is exciting. This genre has not been explored too well in Bollywood, which is why I got into this. I want people to always expect the unconventional from me."



Talking about the 'screamers, Anushka had mentioned, "It's an interesting way to show a film. Whatever intrigue is there for the film, is exactly what we are looking forward to. Things are in place and the more we proceed more will be divulged about the film. I am excited to take up a genre like this because I love watching it as a viewer, too."



She had revealed that contrary to what the screamers look like, the movie is actually a love story "If I tell you Pari is a love story, you will be surprised. But it is. It's not something which you can define or confine to one genre. Horror's always a treatment and atmospheric horror is just brilliant, which is what Pari is all about," she was quoted as saying.

