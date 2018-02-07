 »   »   » Anushka Sharma's Pari Teaser Will Scare The Living Hell Out Of You! Watch It Here

Pari Teaser | Pari Teaser Reaction: Anushka Sharma | Parambrata Chatterjee | FilmiBeat

It's been a long time since good quality horror movies were made in Bollywood and it looks like the wait is finally over as Anushka Sharma starrer Pari teaser is out and the 50 seconds teaser will make you feel the chills and scare the living hell out of you!

Watch the teaser of Anushka Sharma starrer Pari below...

It's so scary, right? It has all the elements of horror and the storyline looks very promising. Anushka Sharma has done a tremendous job and if the teaser is capable of giving us the chills, imagine what would the trailer and the entire film could do. This certainly might be Anushka's best yet to come.

Pari, is directed by Prosit Roy and co-produced by Anushka Sharma, Karnesh Sharma, Prernaa Arora and Arjun N. Kapoor. The film is all set to hit the theatres on March 2, 2018.

