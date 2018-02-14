 »   »   » Will You Be Anushka Sharma's Valentine? Watch The New Teaser Of Pari Here!

Anushka Sharma has a proposal for you all on Valentine's Day through her teaser Pari and the 30 seconds clip can scare you to wits. The actress shared the teaser on her Twitter handle and captioned it as, "Will you be her Valentine? PariScreamer3 #PariTrailerOnFeb15 @paramspeak @OfficialCSFilms @kriarj @poojafilms."

Watch the 'Valentine' special teaser of Pari below!

So scary, right? It just spoilt the celebratory mood of Valentine's Day and instead of seeing red roses, we got to see blood! However, twitterati are all praises for the movie as it is truly scary and the shock value is pretty high. It's been a long time since a good quality horror film has released in Bollywood and there are huge expectations on this one.

Pari stars Anushka Sharma, Parambrata Chatterjee and Rajat Kapoor and the film is all set to hit the theatres on March 2, 2018. We're sure it'll end up being a superhit at the box office and also scare the audiences way too much.

