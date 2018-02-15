 »   »   » Pari TRAILER! Anushka Sharma's 'PARI-NORMAL' Act Will Leave You SWEATING WITH FEAR

Lately, Anushka Sharma has been dropping little haunting sneak-peeks of her upcoming film Pari and giving us sleepless nights. With every glimpse she has shared so far, the fear has become more palpable, more real.

And then finally that moment arrived! This morning, the actress took to her Twitter handle and gave us the first official trailer of Pari.



The film's poster had sent shivers down our spine while the eeriness of the screamers had left one speechless and the trailer now has our hearts pounding! Don't believe us? Then check it out for yourself here...



The best part of the trailer is that it leaves you with a lot of questions. One is curious to know if Anushka's character is an innocent soul trapped amidst evil forces or is she the one 'who is to be feared'? While watching this video, each time you think you had figured out, the next scene immediately leaves you back to square one.



Well it's not just us! Even Anushka's hubby Virat Kohli is blown away with the film's trailer and wrote, " Can't wait to watch my one and only in an avatar never seen before and I'm blown away already. Can't wait @anushkasharma @officialcsfilms #PariTrailer"



Directed by debutant Prosit Roy, the film also stars Parambrata Chatterjee, Rajat Kapoor & Ritabhari Chakraborty.



It looks like this Holi, there's fear...and then there's 'pari-normal'!

