 »   »   » Pari TRAILER! Anushka Sharma's 'PARI-NORMAL' Act Will Leave You SWEATING WITH FEAR

What We Love About Pari Trailer!

The best part of the trailer is that it leaves you with a lot of questions. One is curious to know if Anushka's character is an innocent soul trapped amidst evil forces or is she the one 'who is to be feared'? While watching this video, each time you think you had figured out, the next scene immediately leaves you back to square one.



Even Anushka's Hubby Virat Kohli Couldn't Stop Singing Praises

Well it's not just us! Even Anushka's hubby Virat Kohli is blown away with the film's trailer and wrote, " Can't wait to watch my one and only in an avatar never seen before and I'm blown away already. Can't wait @anushkasharma @officialcsfilms #PariTrailer"



Here's What Anushka Has To Say About Horror Genre

The actress was earlier quoted as saying, " Love stories also don't work at times, but there are lesser examples to make here. So you can say horror mein aisa hota hai. This genre isn't one that has been tried-and-tested. I believe it's got an untapped potential. India watches a lot of horror and it's an interesting space."



Pari Is Going To Be Different

She had further added, "Horror doesn't always have to be about ghosts coming out of closets. It's a theme. It's the treatment and that's what is exciting. This genre has not been explored too well in Bollywood, which is why I got into this. I want people to always expect the unconventional from me."



Mark The Date

Directed by debutant Prosit Roy, the film also stars Parambrata Chatterjee, Rajat Kapoor & Ritabhari Chakraborty. It looks like this Holi, there's fear...and then there's 'pari-normal'! Pari is scheduled to release on 2nd March.

